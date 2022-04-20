New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Leaders from the Left parties, some of whom were the only Opposition representatives at the Jahangirpuri demolition site on Wednesday, hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the use of bulldozers in the area, despite a Supreme Court order to the contrary.

Bulldozers demolished several structures in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday amid a heavy paramilitary and police presence during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) that was stopped within hours following a Supreme Court order.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Girls from Religious Leader Sadhvi Ritambhara’s School Drown in Canal in Khandwa District.

The drive continued even after the apex court directed the authorities to stop it. Officials said it was because of the absence of a written order from the court.

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat visited the demolition site with a physical copy of the Supreme Court order and urged the civic staff to stop the demolition instantly. She stood in front of a bulldozer blocking its way. Karat, who received a lot of accolades on social media for trying to physically stop the bulldozer, also met the Delhi Police officials present at the site.

Also Read | MGNREGA: Supreme Court Agrees To List Application Highlighting Plight of Rural Poor Not Getting Wages.

"Laws as well as the Constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court and its order should not be bulldozed," Karat told reporters.

CPIML's Delhi secretary Ravi Rai and CPI-M's Hannan Mollah were among the other Left leaders present at the demolition site.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said such politics only violate the rights of the poor.

"Bulldozer politics of BJP is not solution for anything. Poor from all religions are sufferers. Their shops and shelters are demolished. Authorities violated apex court direction. This is to frighten minorities for votes. Prime Minister should intervene to protect people," he said in a tweet.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the culture of using bulldozers is "demolishing the "rule of law" in the country.

"Demolition drive in #Jahangirpuri is brazen demolition of our constitutional order. Bulldozing continued even after stay from none other than the Supreme Court!

"Bulldozer culture of the BJP-RSS is demolishing the foundations of rule of law! Mass action is the only alternative," he tweeted.

CPIML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan described the NDMC action as "the staging of fascist terror".

"Make no mistake -- this is the staging of fascist terror. Doesn't matter whether or not the demolitions eventually happen this time. They're turning every Muslim home and little mosque into a local Babri Masjid which local fascists can make a project of demolishing," she said in a tweet.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned the role of the Delhi police and demanded that the men in uniform be held accountable.

"Functioning directly under Union Home Minister this role of Delhi Police must be made accountable with strict action beginning from the top. Those vested with authority to uphold law of the land cannot be permitted to violate it with impunity," he wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)