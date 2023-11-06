New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Left parties on Monday issued a joint statement calling upon the Indian government to stop "endorsing the US-Israeli genocide" of Palestinians and join the global call for an immediate ceasefire.

They also called for protests during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue in Delhi.

In a statement titled "Immediately Stop this Genocide of Palestinians", the Left parties demanded that the US must ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement was signed by general secretaries of the Left parties. They include Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja of the Communist Party of India, G. Devarajan of All India Forward Bloc, Dipankar Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation and Manoj Bhattacharya of Revolutionary Socialist Party.

"The Left parties call for protest actions against US imperialism, demanding the USA must ensure an immediate ceasefire and stop financing, arming and supporting the Israeli defence forces' genocide of Palestinians, between November 7-10, 2023, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would be coming to India to attend the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue with Indian Defense and External Affairs ministers," the statement said.

It also said, "The Left parties call upon the Modi government to stop endorsing the US-Israeli genocide of Palestinians and join the global call for an immediate ceasefire."

State units of the Left parties will decide the modalities of protest actions, it added.

