Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) A six-year-old leopard, which had been roaming around two nearby localities for the past few months, was trapped on Sunday and relocated tothe Nehru Zoological Park, forest officials said.

The feline, which had not killed any people, was captured in one of the localities, Rajendra Nagar, after a trap with bait was laid.

The leopard was later shifted to the Park, where it has been kept in a rescue centre.

The animal would be kept under observation for two days and then released into the forest, the officials said. PTI

