Forest officials rescuing a leopard cub who fell into the well in Nashik (Photo/ANI)

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): A 4-month-old leopard cub was rescued after it fell into a well in search of prey in Nashik's Chandvad taluka on Thursday.

The cub was rescued by the forest officials with the help of villagers.

Also Read | Delhi: 3, Including Minor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Gym in Rohini.

"A 4-month-old leopard slipped into the well in search of prey. The villagers informed forest officials, a team reached the spot and rescued the leopard. Primary treatment is being given to the leopard," said VS Nevase, Forest Range Officer, Nashik.

The official said, "Initially, we lowered a cot into the well and the cub sat on it. Later, the forest officials brought a cage and placed the cub inside it. With this, the rescue operation was completed." (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 145.16 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)