Mahasamund, Dec 12 (PTI) Leopard and deer skins worth Rs 30 lakh have been seized and three poachers arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a police official said here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Sheikh Shahbuddin (27), Baliram Bariha (52) and Johan Bariha (50), all residents of neighbouring Balodabazar district, near Barnaidadar Jhagrandih village on Friday evening.

The accused were looking for customers to sell leopard and deer skins, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

They had allegedly killed a deer and a leopard in Barnawapara forest area of Balodabazar.

A bow and arrows used in poaching and two mobile phones were also seized from them, he said.

The value of the leopard skin and deer skin could be Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, in the international market, he said, adding that a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been registered and further probe is underway.

