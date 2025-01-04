Nagaon, Jan 4 (PTI) A leopard which created panic for the last three days in Assam's Nagaon town was tranquillised and captured on Saturday, forest officials said.

The feline was reported to be prowling in the town since January 1 and was spotted in several places, an official said.

On Saturday morning, the animal was captured on CCTV cameras at Daccapatty market area following which the locals informed forest officials.

The forest officials immediately swung into action and tranquillised the animal and put it in a cage.

After preliminary medical examinations, the leopard was sent to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

The leopard was suspected to have strayed out of one of the two nearby forest areas, Bamuni or Chowang, the officials said.

