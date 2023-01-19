Nagpur, Jan 19 (PTI) A leopardess that went missing last week from her enclosure in the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Maharashtra's Nagpur has been found dead, an official said on Thursday.

A cage had been installed on Sunday to trap the missing leopardess, called 'Chandni', but her body was found within the zoo premises on Monday morning, he said.

"Chandni may have died in a fight with a wild leopard from nearby Gorewada forest, which, incidentally, has been caught in the cage installed for the former. This wild leopard has been released in the forest," Gorewada Zoo director Shatanaik Bhagwat told PTI.

Further probe into the incident is under way, he added.

