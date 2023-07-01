Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate was arrested here on Saturday and four perfume bottle improvised explosive devices were seized, police said.

"One terror associate of LeT namely Yasir Ahmed Ittoo, a resident of Gulshanabad, Qaimoh, arrested with four perfume IEDs from the Batmaloo Bus Stand," the Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Batmaloo police station under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

