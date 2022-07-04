Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain who was apprehended from Reasi district on Sunday is neither an "active member of the BJP nor a primary member".

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "Talib Hussain is neither an active member of the BJP nor a primary member. There was a letter circular, on the basis of which it is believed that Sheikh Bashir, who is the President of BJP Minority Front of Jammu and Kashmir had appointed Talib Hussain on May 9."

He termed the reports fake which claimed that one of the two most-wanted LeT terrorists, who were overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was in charge of the party's IT cell.

The BJP leader further said after that Hussain had circulated a letter himself and resigned from the membership of the party on May 18.

"A couple of years ago, Talib Hussain along with with his three colleagues used to come to the BJP office as a media person. He had also interviewed me many times, he used to call himself a reporter for a YouTube channel named 'New Sehar India'," Raina said.

"As a journalist, Hussain clicked photos with us many times in the BJP office. Pakistan terror outfit wanted to target the head office of the BJP of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been done through the targeted medium and carried out such incidents," he said.

"It is too soon to say more on this matter as the investigation is going on. Not only the BJP, but all the offices of other political parties need to be more alert now, he added.

On Sunday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were apprehended by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and handed them over to the police.

Along with Talib Hussain, another LeT apprehend terrorist was identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama.

Police said Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides killings of civilians and grenade blasts.

Earlier, while appreciating the effort of the villagers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs for the brave villagers who apprehended the terrorists in the Reasi district.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for the gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," Sinha said. (ANI)

