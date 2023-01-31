Palamaner (Andhra Pradesh), January 31 (ANI): TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nara Lokesh on Monday interacted with the youth during his ongoing padayatra 'Yuva Galam', saying the youth were bearing the brunt of unemployment.

Lokesh said since the YSRCP came to power, the youth have been the worst sufferers because of the lack of employment opportunities and the discontinuation of fee reimbursement.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says 'Budget's Focus Will Be on Promoting Exports, Millets, Employment'.

Addressing the youth, the TDP MLC said, "Let us all work to dethrone this rule and bring back a regime that works for welfare and progress. Yuva Galam is an opportunity for us now and let us all utilise it."

During his interactions with the public, many said jobless youths are migrating to the neighbouring states in search of employment, which was a cause for concern for their parents. Some said if they raise their voice, there will be no employment opportunities for them. Many alleged that police cases were being registered against them.

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds NCLAT Order on Dues of Former Jet Airways Employees.

To this, Lokesh Nara promised that once the TDP is back in power, the youth won't have to migrate to other states and there will be enough employment avenues for them.

"I am assuring all of you that industries will come up at Palamaner through which job opportunities will be created," he said.

Earlier, Nara held a meeting with the Vaddera union at Gandharamakulapalle in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh during which the community members said there was no recognition for them either economically or politically.

The elders of the community also expressed concern over their children migrating to other states, and even other countries, in search of jobs. They further claimed they were not getting any funds from the federation.

The community leaders demanded inclusion in the list for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and sought scholarships for students from the community.

Nara said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as chief minister, had set up the Satyapal Committee to study the problems of Vadderas, adding that the panel submitted its report only recently.

He asked the YSRCP government to explain why the committee report has not been published yet.

Nara said there is an urgent need to launch welfare schemes for the community. He promised that once the TDP comes back to power, all the necessary steps will be taken to resolve their problems.

"Chandrababu Naidu has allocated Rs 70 crores for the welfare of the community," he said, adding that the people from Kuppam and Palamaner were migrating to Karnataka as they were not able to cope with the rising living expenses in the state.

"Let alone new industries, even the business leaders who set up units here during the Chandrababu Naidu's tenure are leaving the state due to harassment and imposition of heavy taxes by this government," said Nara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)