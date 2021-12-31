New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of new year.

"May the new dawn of the new year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Hacks Uncle To Death For Preventing Him From Talking to Aunt, Arrested.

In a message, the president said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad."

May the new year, 2022, bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life, Kovind said.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)