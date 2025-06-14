Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, on Saturday announced that letters have been sent to senior officials of the Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials to investigate and take appropriate action regarding a viral reel filmed by the ousted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav within the temple premises.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Mishra highlighted that the inner area of the temple is a restricted zone where mobile phones and cameras are prohibited and that this incident had sparked concerns over security protocols at the revered site.

"The area inside the temple is a restricted area. One cannot take a mobile phone or a camera there. However, we provide photos of VIPs and the devotees on request. The temple's cameraman takes photos," he explained.

He added that the video, which shows Yadav entering the temple, is a violation of established rules, prompting the temple authorities to escalate the matter.

"It has come to notice that a political person went there and made a reel. Since the responsibility of security lies with the police and CRPF, a letter has been written to both their senior officials requesting them to investigate and take appropriate action against whoever is guilty and ensure that such incidents do not happen again," Mishra added.

The reel, which Yadav shared on his social media following his visit to the temple in Varanasi, has drawn widespread attention and criticism for allegedly flouting the temple's guidelines.

In his post on X, Yadav was seen entering the temple premises with security with the caption, "May Baba Vishwanath bless you. May the ghat of mother Ganga be pure and holy. I forget the whole world and I remember my Bhola in Varanasi. I must say Har Har Mahadev". (ANI)

