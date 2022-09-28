Agartala, Sep 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said his government was bearing the brunt of the financial burden left by the erstwhile Left Front government.

Saha also said that the state was dealing with problems at present owing to the "corrupt practices" of the previous government, such as alleged unlawful appointment of teachers.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: BJP Demands Resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"The CPI(M) government has left a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore, which is quite a big amount for a state like Tripura. Naturally, the present government is bearing the brunt..." he said at a programme here.

"Our government is also having trouble trying to solve the problem of 10,323 teachers, who were terminated from job by the court because of unlawful appointments. They (Left Front) created a mess in the state through illegal appointments and terror tactics," the CM said.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Announces That the Late Legend's Name Is Now Scripted Forever in the City of Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Saha took a dig at opposition leader Manik Sarkar, who had raised concerns in Assembly over Monday's police action on the agitating teachers, and said that the former CM had also used similar means, if not harsher, to quell protests.

Calling upon people to have faith in the BJP, Saha promised that his party, if elected to power again, would make Tripura a more vibrant state in the days to come, "something that the communists could not do even after ruling the state for 35 years".

A rally was taken out by the state unit of the BJP during the day to celebrate the Manik Saha government's decision to increase social pension to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee were among those who attended the rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)