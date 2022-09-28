New Delhi, Sep 28: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia after two people were arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money laundering probe in the policy.

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Announces That the Late Legend's Name Is Now Scripted Forever in the City of Ayodhya (Watch Video).

The ED action came a day after the CBI arrested businessman and AAP leader Vijay Nair in the excise policy case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also been named as an accused. "The corruption in Excise policy of the AAP government has been exposed now and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia should resign from their posts," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said at a press conference. PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 29000 Crore During Two-Day Gujarat Visit on September 29.

The BJP has been complaining about the liquor "scam" since the day changes were made in the Excise policy although the AAP government tried to divert attention from it by raising irrelevant issues, he claimed.

In a digital address on Wednesday, Kejriwal claimed that Nair was arrested by the CBI after he refused to buckle under the agency's pressure to give a "false" statement against Sisodia to implicate him in the excise policy "scam".

"Next week, they are going to arrest Sisodia. If they can arrest a small party worker like Nair, they can arrest anybody," he said.

Nair is AAP's communications in-charge. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that Kejriwal feared Sisodia's arrest as he knew about the "scam" involving crores of rupees. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses into implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 after which the agency registered an FIR and launched its probe. The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy after Saxena's recommendation of CBI probe into it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)