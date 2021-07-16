New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has rejected the panel of lawyers constituted by it to appear in trials of the cases linked to farmers' protest.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the LG has asked the Delhi government to give Cabinet's approval on a panel of lawyers suggested by the Delhi Police.

A cabinet meeting will take place on this matter on Friday.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier rejected the list of lawyers suggested by the Delhi Police.

The government said that the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for several months and the police have registered several cases against them.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier on July 10, speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had said that from July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament against the new farm laws. (ANI)

