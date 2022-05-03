Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday took part in the Bhoomi Pujan of Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk here, an official spokesman said.

The new facility will fulfil a long pending demand of all stakeholders, organizations associated with Yatra, devotees from across the country and abroad, the spokesman said.

Spread over three acres of land, the yatri niwas, once completed, would cater to more than 3000 pilgrims, he said.

The Lt Governor said that the Yatri Niwas being built in Jammu and Srinagar will be developed into vibrant centers of spirituality and knowledge. Spiritual programs will also be organized round the year for the pilgrims and local people.

The spokesman said with the aim of making Shri Amarnathji Yatra a memorable and comfortable experience for millions of devotees, the J&K government has initiated construction of Yatri Niwas at Ramban, Jammu and now at Srinagar.

All these facilities will have a common room with places of worship and evening aarti, a library for showcasing the spiritual and cultural heritage of J&K to the visiting pilgrims, he added.

