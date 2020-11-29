Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha released a panchayat newsletter titled Parivartan, which is the first publication in all five official languages of the Union Territory at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Manoj Sinha appreciated the initiative and added that it will serve as a great tool to inform people about the government's work.

According to the official release, "The Lt Governor appreciated the initiative of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for coming out with a publication in all the five official languages of J&K -- Dogri, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and English-- highlighting the progress being made under Back to Village-3 and twenty-one day Jan Abhiyan programmes."

LG said that Parivartan provides a holistic view about government's efforts to empower grassroots democracy by reaching out to citizens through Back to Village and Jan Abhiyan programmes.

"The LG observed that the publication brings out a larger picture on the progress being made under various programmes of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department," the release read. (ANI)

