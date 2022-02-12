Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation of the Tawi riverfront development project here and said it would generate employment opportunities for local communities.

The Lt Governor said planned urbanisation while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development.

"Tawi riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunities and enhance the quality of life of the citizens," he said.

The Lt Governor said social and cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along the waterfront, and projects to improve the water quality will create a world-class model of urban excellence in Jammu.

"Our aim is to create a vibrant riverfront that will become one of the most popular bucket list destinations for people,” he said.

In the first phase, embankments, interceptor drains, sewerage treatment plants, cycling track, jogging track, walkways, green spaces and other wayside amenities would be developed.

The complete project is prepared on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

The infrastructure would also include river plazas, promenades, parks, gardens, sports and entertainment venues, commercial and residential spaces that will transform Tawi as the center of economic engine of Jammu, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor said 109 projects which were pending for years have been completed in Jammu division at a cost of Rs 455 crore, including 14 new bridges which have made connectivity easier.

"Infrastructure projects like Metro, Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, four-lane green field Jammu Ring Road, flyovers, industrial estates, strengthening of power sector and many others would bring prosperity to all,” he said.

The Lt Governor termed urban development a requisite for prosperity and growth of any region and called for active public participation in the development process.

"People's participation should decide how we want to drive the engine of economic growth, how we want to develop infrastructure, how we want to improve the basic facilities and improve the standard of living of the common people”, he added.

