Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty will take charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 1, relinquishing the command of the Southern Army on January 31, according to a release from the defence ministry.

"The General Officer is moving to Delhi to assume charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff," the release said

In a farewell ceremony held on January 29, he paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Pune.

"I appreciate and congratulate you all for the renovation of the War Memorial. I urge all Indians to visit this place and know about the history of the Southern Command of the Indian Army," said the Lieutenant General in his speech.

He added, "We are reopening the Light and Sound Show for all visitors. People can visit and connect themselves with the history".

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty has been conferred with Param Vishist Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun and National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Mohanty is a June 1982 batch Infantry Officer from the Rajput Regiment.

During his distinguished military career, General Mohanty has had vast operational, logistics and administrative experience in varied command and staff appointments. He commanded his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and North East, a Mountain Brigade along the Indo-China border and a Mountain Division in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East.

Later, he commanded a strategically important Corps in the Eastern Theatre post-Doklam incident and also Uttar Bharat Area at Bareilly.

The General Officer has vast overseas experience of commanding a multi-national brigade in the Republic of Congo besides being Military Advisor to the Government of Seychelles. He has held important staff appointments in an Armoured Brigade and Military Secretary Branch besides being the Director-General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) at New Delhi.

An M.Phil and management degree holder, he is academically inclined and has researched extensively on China, South Asia and North East India making him a domain expert of these regions.

He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and also an alumnus of prestigious National Defence College, Delhi. (ANI)

