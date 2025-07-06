New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A life convict out on bail in a murder case has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a rape case registered last month at Patel Nagar police station, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused, identified as Manjeet alias Manja (39), is a resident of Patel Nagar, Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

According to the police, a complaint was received at the Patel Nagar Police Station on June 11 against the accused, Manjeet, in which the complainant levelled allegations of sexual offences.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 64(2), 127(3), 123, 308(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

The accused, Manjeet, was evading his arrest and fleeing from joining the investigation. However, using technical surveillance and field intelligence, the accused was located and arrested on July 3, the officials said.

According to the police, Manjeet was previously convicted in a 2009 murder case in Haryana, where he, along with his associate Arun Dabas alias Bittu, killed another criminal. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 but was later granted bail by the High Court of Chandigarh in 2015.

Despite being convicted, the accused remained involved in criminal activities and was also found involved in several other cases in Haryana, including those under murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act.

Further investigation is in progress to recover evidence and explore his links in other pending cases. (ANI)

