Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK on Thursday appealed to its members to light clay lamps on the fourth death anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 and take a solemn pledge to fulfill her dreams.

The party chose the occasion to take a swipe at the "dynastic politics" of archrival DMK and urged its cadres to strive hard and ensure a spectacular victory in next year's assembly polls by defeating all the inimical forces.

"We should strive hard together to fulfill her dreams and goals and ensure a big win for the AIADMK (in the 2021 assembly elections)" party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Palaniswami is chief minister of Tamil Nadu while Panneerselvam is his deputy.

The party cadres should light clay lamps in front of a portrait of the "revolutionary leader" who ushered in numerous welfare schemes for the people, at 6 pm on December 5, and take a solemn pledge to fulfill the late leader's dreams and goals, they said.

In an apparent reference to the DMK, they said, "dynastic politics" perpetrated by a "group of conspirators" should be uprooted and Jayalalithaa's rule should be extended by another term. The party has been in power since 2011.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 here after 75 days of hospitalisation.

