New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) It was a partly cloudy sky on Saturday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling four notches below the normal at 18.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After Friday's light rain and dust storm, the city is expected to witness the maximum temperature of about 36 degrees Celsius.

The city received 2.4mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While the sky will remain partly cloudy, light rain or drizzle can be expected during the day, an IMD official said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

