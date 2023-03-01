New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rain on Wednesday morning even as the minimum temperature settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky and very light rain or drizzle during the day. The humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

Also Read | Listen | Today an Eye on 01-03-2023 – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality stood in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) read 204 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Estranged Lover, Stabs Her More Than 16 Times in Full Public View Outside Her Office; Arrested.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year has been pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years, according to data shared by officials on Tuesday.PTI NIT NIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)