New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The national capital is likely to receive light rain on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 65 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 116.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday were 36.6 degrees and 22.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

