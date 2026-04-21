Apple is reportedly planning a significant shift in its smartphone strategy for the upcoming iPhone 18 series, with new leaks suggesting the standard model could face several downgrades to mitigate rising production costs. According to reports surfacing on Tuesday, the tech giant may split its release cycle, focusing its traditional September event on high-end Pro and "Ultra" models while delaying the base iPhone 18 and a more affordable iPhone 18e until spring 2027. This potential move is largely attributed to surging costs in the global DRAM and SSD markets, forcing the company to reassess the hardware configuration of its more accessible handsets.

The shift represents a departure from Apple’s typical unified launch schedule and suggests a clearer demarcation between premium and entry-level offerings. By aligning the production of the standard iPhone 18 more closely with the budget-friendly "e" variant, Apple aims to streamline manufacturing processes and absorb industry-wide price hikes without significantly raising the retail price for consumers. This strategy follows a leadership transition at the company, with reports also confirming that Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO later this year, to be succeeded by John Ternus. iPhone 18 Pro Max Cherry Colour Variant Launch in 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 18 Cost-Cutting Measures and Hardware Changes

The proposed downgrades for the standard iPhone 18 are expected to focus on manufacturing techniques and specific hardware components to align it with the iPhone 18e. While specific details remain unconfirmed, analysts suggest that features previously exclusive to the standard models, such as dedicated camera buttons, upgraded front-facing sensors and faster wireless charging, could be removed. The device is also tipped to utilise a slightly toned-down version of the A20 chipset, potentially featuring fewer GPU cores than the Pro variants to optimise yields and reduce costs. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Design, Colour Variants and Launch Timeline.

iPhone 18 Series Market Positioning and Launch Strategy

Apple’s anticipated September 2026 event is now expected to showcase the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a highly anticipated foldable "iPhone Ultra". By pushing the standard iPhone 18 to early 2027, Apple can focus its marketing and resource allocation on these higher-margin flagship devices during the critical holiday season. This split launch allows the company to use shared production lines for the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, further reducing manufacturing costs. Despite these measures, reports indicate that the Pro models will likely maintain their current pricing structures, benefiting from Apple’s ability to offset hardware costs through its services revenue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).