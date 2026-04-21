Unverified but explosive reports have emerged claiming that a high-ranking US military official denied President Donald Trump access to the nation’s nuclear codes during a heated emergency meeting on Saturday, April 18. Larry Johnson, a retired CIA analyst, detailed the alleged confrontation during an appearance on the program Judging Freedom, identifying General Dan Caine as the officer who purportedly interceded. According to Johnson, the incident resulted in a significant "blow-up" within the White House, marking an unprecedented moment of friction between the commander-in-chief and military leadership.

The allegations come during a period of intense scrutiny regarding the President’s recent conduct and decision-making. While the specific intent behind the request for the codes remains unclear, the reports suggest a deepening rift within the administration. Senior officials have expressed growing concern over what they describe as erratic behavior, raising questions about the traditional chain of command and the protocols governing the nation's most sensitive weaponry. Why Donald Trump Was Kept out of High-Stakes US Airman Rescue Mission in Iran.

The alleged incident on April 18 is described as a direct challenge to executive authority. According to the reports, when the President attempted to invoke his authority to access the nuclear launch sequences, General Caine reportedly stood his ground, citing his role within the military hierarchy to stall the request.

While the White House has not officially commented on the validity of these claims, sources close to the administration describe a "bizarre" atmosphere in Washington. The reported exchange highlights an extraordinary level of internal resistance from the Pentagon toward the Oval Office. Donald Trump Says It Is ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Extend 2-Week Ceasefire With Iran.

This is not the first instance of military advisors reportedly bypassing the President in recent weeks. Internal accounts suggest that Trump was previously excluded from the Situation Room during a high-stakes rescue mission involving Iran.

Military advisors allegedly sidelined the President during those deliberations due to fears that his "explosive temperament" and unpredictability could compromise the safety of the operation. Officials noted that the President had grown increasingly agitated following the destruction of a US aircraft by Iranian forces earlier this month, reportedly spending hours in the West Wing preoccupied by the historical parallels of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

These domestic tensions are unfolding against the backdrop of a volatile military conflict with Iran that began on February 28. Following a series of combined US-Israeli airstrikes on strategic targets, Iran retaliated with strikes across the Middle East.

The ensuing chaos led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane, sending shockwaves through international markets. While a temporary ceasefire is currently in place, the region remains on a knife-edge.

Despite the current lull in active combat, a lasting peace agreement has yet to be secured. Diplomatic channels remain open, but the reported instability within the US command structure has added a layer of complexity to the negotiations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror US), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).