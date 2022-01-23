New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Light intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

"Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 hours," IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi has received rain last night and will continue to receive light rainfall on Sunday as the Met department expected that the minimum temperature likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India. (ANI)

