New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi and adjoining NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday morning, pushing the temperatures several degrees down and rendering the air cleaner.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded widespread precipitation across various parts of Delhi-NCR from Sunday night. Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, recorded 14 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Monday. Palam and Lodi Road logged 16.2 mm and 17.3 mm of rainfall respectively during the same period.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As per the IMD's three-hourly rainfall data, Najafgarh saw the highest spell at 5.5 mm between 2.30 am 5.30 am on Monday, followed Safdarjung at 4.4 mm rainfall, and Palam, Pusa and Narela at 1 mm rain each.

The rainfall led to a notable drop in day temperatures on Monday. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am at Safdarjung station was 24 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the season's average.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast and Update: Red Alert Issued in Mandi District, Beas River Flooded After Heavy Rainfall.

The air quality improved slightly, though the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to stay in the 'satisfactory' category. The AQI recorded was 73 at 9 am on Monday, against 83 on Sunday evening.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD had issued a nowcast warning for Monday morning, forecasting light rain and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 30-?40 kilometres per hour across all four sectors of Delhi --? northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Parts of NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, also experienced similar conditions.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert (Be Aware) for most of Delhi and NCR, while certain parts like northwest Delhi and sections of NCR such as Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Panipat were under the green zone (No Warning).

More light to moderate showers are likely in parts of the region over the next 24 hours, as per IMD officials, who also advised residents to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and remain alert to possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)