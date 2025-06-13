Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A spell of light rain and drizzle in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Friday afternoon brought partial relief from heat for both residents and tourists, who were seen soaking in the pleasant weather and cool breeze along the popular Mall Road and other hill spots.

For tourists arriving from the scorching plains of northern India, especially where temperatures have been soaring to 45-50°C, the sudden drop in temperature and light showers in Shimla proved to be a heavenly escape.

Also Read | 'It All Ended With the Flight Accident': Friends Express Grief Over Demise of Rajasthan's Prateek Joshi in Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.

Among the hundreds of tourists strolling down Shimla's rain-washed streets was Vikram Kumar, who had travelled from Amritsar, Punjab, with his family.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We can't tell if it's summer or winter, Shimla feels like heaven."

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: LIC and Bajaj Allianz Ease Policy Settlement Procedures to Provide Swift Relief to Victims' Families; Check Claim Process.

He added, "We're having an amazing time here. The weather has completely changed -- it rained and now it's cold. We can't figure out whether we're in summer or winter! We just came from Manali, but it was hot there. Here in Shimla, every penny we spent feels worth it. The whole family is enjoying, and now we actually feel cold. The weather has truly turned beautiful."

Another tourist from Punjab, Deepak Kumar, echoed the same excitement, describing Shimla as not just beautiful but also refreshing.

Deepak said, "Shimla is far better than Manali. The beauty and the weather here are just perfect. Every rupee we spent feels justified. The kids are happy, the heart is happy, and the whole family is happy. We kept moving from one place to another but couldn't find good weather; it was all hot. But here, there's a complete cool-off, and we are thrilled."

From Ludhiana, Punjab, Geetu Jain, who had just arrived in Shimla after visiting Haridwar, said her children thoroughly enjoyed the sudden rain.

She said, "The weather in Shimla has turned out to be amazing. It's raining, and the kids are having fun. We're at Mall Road right now. I had just come from Haridwar, where it was unbearably hot. The weather here is just the best, and I feel it might get even better. The kids are loving this sudden change; it's more relief than what we ever felt back in Ludhiana's blazing heat."

Komal Bhuttar, a tourist from Haryana, called Shimla a "gift from nature" and a "paradise" compared to the 45°C heat back home.

"For us, this feels like paradise. The temperature is above 45°C back home, but here we're getting close to 20°C, a gift from nature. It's value for money for us. We thought we'd face heat even here, but cold winds greeted us instead. I'm short of words to describe how incredible this weather is. It's a gift from nature. But to keep enjoying weather like this, we must also give back, we must keep our environment clean and pollution-free. Only then can we breathe clean air and experience such weather not just in Shimla but in the plains too," said Bhuttar.

However, the IMD has forecasted heatwave during the next three days but the light rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Himachal Pradesh's mid-hills, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Kullu, over the next two days, as the region begins to feel the early influence of an approaching Western Disturbance expected to impact the state from June 16.

While no major drop in temperatures has been recorded yet across most districts, the brief spell of rain in Shimla has served as a refreshing break from the recent dry and hot weather in the hills. Local businesses and tourism operators also reported increased footfall, with several weekend travellers arriving from Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR.

With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Himachal Pradesh around its normal date of June 25, tourists can expect cooler and greener hills in the coming weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)