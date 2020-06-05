India News | Light Rainfall Recorded Across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Several places in Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall with Barmer receiving maximum of 22 mm on Friday.

Ajmer and Kota recorded 5.1 and 4.1 mm rainfall while few other places also received pre-monsoon showers below 4 mm during the period from morning till evening, according to the meteorological department here.

Meanwhile, Bikaner and Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 38.6 degrees Celsius each, closely followed by Churu where the day temperature touched 38.5 degrees Celsius. The day temperatures in other areas was below 38 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted light to heavy rains at few places in the state during the next two days.

