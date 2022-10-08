Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Light to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to a new weather system active in the region, a MeT official said.

Karauli recorded the highest rainfall at 118 mm during the period.

Almost all places in east Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain, Jaipur MeT Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Heavy rain was recorded in isolated places in Karauli, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts, while one or two places received very heavy showers in the last 24 hours, he added.

The MeT department said 70 mm rain was recorded in Sajjangarh, Pachpahar, Chhabra, Dholpur, Baran, Kishanganj, Sallopat, Aklera, Mangrol, Mandrayal, Chauth ka Barwara, Choti Sadri and Pipalda each in the last 24 hours.

Several other places recorded 10-60 mm rainfall.

Sharma said satellite pictures from Saturday morning showed cloud cover over most parts of the state except some areas of western Rajasthan, while intermittent rain was seen in Udaipur, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur districts.

This spell of rain in east Rajasthan is likely to continue for the next two-three days, he added.

