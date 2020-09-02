New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rains while a cloud cover kept the temperatures under check in Delhi on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius in the national capital with the MeT department saying light rains will lash the city on and off over the next six days and moderate rainfall is likely on Thursday.

Delhi has recorded 237 mm rainfall in August, the highest for the month in seven years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 54 at 10 am, which falls in the "satisfactory" category.

There was light to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, a meteorological department official said.

In the eastern parts of the state, Reodar of Sirohi has recorded three cm rainfall since Tuesday, followed by two centimetres each in Mount Abu tehsil, Begun and Pindwara.

In western Rajasthan, Bagora and Jaswantpura of Jalore recorded three cm rainfall, followed by two cm in Raniwada, whereas several places recorded one cm rainfall, a bulletin issued by the weather office said.

Bhilwara received 17 mm rainfall on Wednesday, whereas traces were recorded in Pilani.

Maximum temperatures were recorded between 30.6 and 36.8 degrees Celsius at most places.

The Met has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places of Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Tonk, Rajsamand and Udaipur in east Rajasthan and in isolated areas of Jodhpur, Pali and Nagaur district till Thursday.

Meanwhile, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said 35 people have been killed in floods from June to August 28 this year.

The maximum of 14 deaths were reported from Bahraich, followed by six in Lakhimpur Kheri, four in Balrampur, three each in Barabanki and Sant Kabirnagar, and one each in Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur, state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

He said at present, 569 villages in 14 districts of Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabirnagar and Sitapur have been affected by flood.

Of the 569 villages, 257 are marooned.

The Ganga and Sarayu rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Ballia, Goyal said.

According to the meteorological department, rain or thundershower is very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on September 3.

Meanwhile, a central team visited the flood-affected areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The seven-member team, accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Tuesday inspected the flood-affected Namsing circle in Mebo area of the district, which was ravaged by the Siang river, they added.

The team inspected the Mebo-Dhola Road that has been damaged by the river, the officials said.

A part of the road was washed away and around 700 hectares of agricultural land lost in the flood, an official statement said.

Later, addressing a meeting, Khandu said the state incurred heavy damage due to floods this year and he had urged the Centre to send a team for an inspection of the devastation.

Mewnahile, the maximum temperatures registered a slight increase at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum also settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, while Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana and Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures of 34.1 degrees Celsius and 33.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has said rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

