Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred in parts of eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.

Till 8.30 am on Thursday, 25 mm rain was recorded in Mount Abu, 14 mm in Baran's Kishanganj, 10 mm in Jaipur, 10 mm in Abu Road, 9 mm in Bundi's Taleda, 9 mm in Jhalawar, 8 mm in Khanpur, 7.3 mm at Jaipur airport and six mm in Baran's Chhabra, a spokesperson of the Met department said

The official further said 6 mm rainfall in Kota's Sangod, 6 mm in Jhalawar's Jhalrapatan, 6 mm in Bundi's Patan, 6 mm at Sarada in Udaipur, 5 mm at Viratnagar in Jaipur, 5 mm in Pindwara, 5 mm at Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh, 5 mm in Kota's Ladpura was also recorded.

Many other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 mm to four mm, the official said.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said the effect of the Western Disturbance active for the last three-four days has ended from most of the places today.

There is a possibility of scattered light rain in the Bharatpur division on Thursday. In the remaining places, the weather will remain dry for the next four days, Sharma said.

He said due to the effect of another new Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of increase in thunderstorm activities and light rain from March 13-14.

Sharma said there is a possibility of an increase of two to four degree Celsius in the maximum temperature after the next 24 hours.

According to Met department spokesperson, due to the rains on Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperature dropped by two to three degrees Celsius in most parts.

The maximum temperature in most parts was recorded in the range of 36.6 degree Celsius to 28.4 degree Celsius, while the night temperature was recorded in the range of 12 degree Celsius to 19.3 degree Celsius, the spokesperson said.

Rajasthan chief secretary on Thursday took feedback from the divisional commissioners and district collectors about the loss caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state for the last two days.

The chief secretary instructed the district collectors to get a special 'girdawari' done within the next seven days to assess the damage and send the report to the Disaster Management Department so that the government can provide quick relief to the affected farmers.

