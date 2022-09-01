Ghazipur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Three members of a family were struck dead by lightning when they were working in their agriculture field in Sofipur village on Thursday evening, police said.

Hiraram, 63, his wife Phoolmati, 60, and their son Ramesh Kumar, 31, were hit by lightning and were seriously injured, Circle Officer Ravindra Kumar Verma said.

They were rushed to a hospital by the locals where doctors declared them “brought dead.”

The bodies are being sent for post mortem examination, he said, adding that government assistance will be extended to the bereaved family.

