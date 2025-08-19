New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said that a consensus can likely be put forward for the INDIA bloc vice presidential candidate in the meeting scheduled to take place later today.

"There is a meeting which will happen sometime today. The likely consensus candidate from INDIA alliance can be put forward. This is a fight against how the BJP is bulldozing the Constitution, and we saw them undermine the position of the Vice President. INDIA alliance candidate will be known shortly," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

She said that the INDIA bloc VP candidate will be known very soon and termed the elections as a fight against the BJP bulldozing the constitution.

The NDA alliance have chosen Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as their nominee for the position.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

