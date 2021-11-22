Amreli (Guj), Nov 22 (PTI) A lion was killed on Monday after being run over by a vehicle in Gujarat's Amreli district under Gir East forest division, an official said.

The lion, in the 3-5 age group, was found dead near Nava Gorakda village on the state highway connecting Savarkundla here to Mahuva in Bhavnagar district in the morning, he said.

"The post mortem confirmed the lion died in a road accident. The lion was hit by some heavy vehicle early morning today," DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, said.

In August, a lion was run over by a train in Amreli, while in March, a truck crushed to death another.

As per data from the state forest department, Gujarat lost 313 lions in 2019-20, with 23 deaths taking place due to unnatural causes.

The June 2020 census put the number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region at 674, an increase from the 523 recorded in 2015.

