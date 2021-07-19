Indore, Jul 19 (PTI) A liquor trader was shot at and injured in Vijay Nagar area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

During a dispute between two rival contractors in a building housing the office of one of them, a man opened fire on Arjun Thakur and injured him, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuwanshi said.

"Thakur has been hospitalised and he is out of danger. Efforts are on to nab two people in connection with the firing," he said.

Eye-witnesses said the firing incident resulted in stone-pelting from some persons, leading to the window panes of the building getting damaged.

An official said adequate number of police personnel was deployed at the site to maintain order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)