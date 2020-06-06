India News | Liquor Worth over Rs 20 Lakh Brought Illegally from Arunchal Seized in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has detained a man and seized over 5,000 bottles of liquor cartons which were transported illegally from Arunachal Pradesh into the state.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths on Friday conducted a raid at Manthena village and caught liquor cartons hidden in a stack.

SEB additional Superintendent of Police Moka Sattibabu said, "SEB got credible information. Acting on that, we have seized liquor illegally brought in from Arunachal Pradesh. We seized 142 cases of Royal Stag and Imperial Blue brand liquor. Total 5,172 bottles have been seized."

"Their worth is more than Rs 20 lakhs. We will file FIR, register case and launch investigation. Whoever may be the persons behind it, they will not be spared, legal action will be taken against them. As of now, we detained one person," Sattubabu said. (ANI)

