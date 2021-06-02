New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Lockdown seemed to have little effect on electricity consumption in Delhi, with peak demand on 30 days in the April 19 to May 31 period being higher than the corresponding days of last year, discom officials said on Wednesday.

The national capital was locked down on April 19 due to a severe second wave of Covid cases, with shops, commercial establishments and institutions, except those listed as part of essential services, closed. Some restrictions were eased from May 31.

During this period last year, there was a nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

"Out of the 43 days of lockdown (April 19 to May 31), Delhi's peak power demand on 30 days (or around 70 per cent of the days) was more than the peak power demand of the corresponding days last year," a discom official said.

The days on which consumption was less than the peak of corresponding days last year, was mainly because of weather conditions due to western disturbances like cyclone Tauktae, he said.

On 61 days of the April-May period, Delhi's peak power demand was higher on 48 days or 78 per cent of the days, the officials said.

During May, on 20 of 31 days or 61 per cent days, Delhi's peak power demand was more than the demand on the corresponding days of last May by up to 35 per cent, they said.

In April, on 28 of the 30 days or 93 per cent days, Delhi's peak power demand was more than it was on the corresponding days of last May by up to 88 per cent, they said.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also of accurate demand forecasting and robust distribution network, the officials said.

Being in essential services, the BSES is always geared-up to ensure quality and reliable power supply to its consumers, said a spokesperson.

"We are closely watching the evolving coronavirus situation in the national capital and taking all appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to all consumers including essential services such as hospitals, labs, quarantine centres, vaccination centres," he said.

