Kota, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that a "lobby" associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was inciting and misguiding private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill in the state while patients are suffering.

The protesting doctors have claimed that the execution of the legislation will create hurdles in their smooth functioning and the involvement of local authorities will increase.

People have been given the right to access health services for free up to Rs 25 lakh as the government will pay for the treatment under the Bill, the chief minister told reporters here when asked about the ongoing strike. He also appealed to the doctors to end their protest.

"The recommendations given by the doctors to the finance secretary were all agreed upon but later on some four to five doctors, who are associated with the RSS, raised objections. It is not an allegation but the truth that they are people from the RSS," Gehlot said. He also said the "four to five people, associated with the RSS, who misguided the doctors, are 'gaddar' (traitors)".

The chief minister claimed that two people came from Delhi and called him up to meet him.

"They were directed to Finance Secretary Akhil Arora, but instead of meeting with the secretary, the two went to the governor. They after misguiding doctors here, returned to Delhi," Gehlot said and claimed that the two persons from the national capital are also associated with the RSS.

The chief minister said that "a lobby of the RSS is ruining doctors, misguiding them...". The notification for the RTH is yet to be issued and if there are doubts and confusion, they could be cleared, he said.

"It is not the time for politics as people are suffering and they should immediately end their strike," Gehlot said

A delegation of the protesting doctors met the chief minister at the Kota airport. Gehlot listened to the doctors while trying to clear their doubts and appealing to them to end their strike.

