Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): A BJP booth president who went to attend a birthday party was taken hostage and beaten up by miscreants near the Kachhauna police limits.

The incident occurred on December 31, 2022, when the BJP booth president was on his way to attend the birthday celebration of Bablu Singh's son.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Naked Man Molests, Runs After Female Autorickshaw Driver Demanding Sex; Arrested.

"At an inter-college, Anil Tiwari and three others held the BJP Booth President hostage in a room and beat him up, hurled abuses at him, and threatened to kill him," said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Anil Kumar.

According to the police, as soon as the information was received, the police filed a case under the relevant sections.

Also Read | BSF Seized Drugs, Gold and Other Contraband Valued at Rs 58.35 Crore, Held 59 Rohingyas in 2022.

"The accused will be arrested soon and sent to jail," added ASP Anil Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)