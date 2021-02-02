Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Ahead of the elections to local bodies in Gujarat, the ruling BJP has made it clear that it will not give tickets to those party workers who are above the age of 60 years and those who had finished three terms as councillors.

The saffron party has also announced that it will not give tickets to relatives of its leaders.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the BJP state parliamentary board held at Gandhinagar on Monday under the leadership of Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"The state parliamentary board is meeting to select probable candidates for the upcoming polls to local bodies. We will first decide the candidates for six municipal corporations and then for the polls to municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats," Paatil told reporters.

He said that on the first day of the meeting, the board has decided not to give tickets to party workers who are over 60 years of age.

"Moreover, councillors who had completed three or more terms will not be repeated. Additionally, any relative of any party leader will not be selected as a poll candidate," said Paatil.

The meeting will finalise names of the candidates for elections to six municipal corporations on February 2 and 3.

"Another round of the meeting will be held later to finalise candidates for the polls to municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats," said a BJP release.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)