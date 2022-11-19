Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', locals said that PM Modi has brought the entire nation together by bringing something new to Kashi.

"PM brings something new to Kashi. He's bringing entire India together," says Arvind Mishra, a local.

Another participant at the inaugural function said that Kashi's tourism prospering.

"Festive when PM Modi comes to Kashi. Its culture has a global impact. Kashi's tourism prospering," said a participant Pratima Singh.

Another local thanked PM Modi for his contribution and said that development work has increased in his leadership.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi there have been several developmental works, people are happy, even the farmers are happy," said Abul Faiz Khan a local.

Along with the inauguration of the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture today.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Prime Minister Modi will honour 9 prominent religious leaders of Tamil Nadu which include, Shrimad Manikkavachak Tambiran, Swami Shivkar Desikar, Srilashree Satya Gyan Mahadev Deshik Paramacharya Swamigal, Shiv Prakash Desik Satya Gyan Pandar Sannadi, Sri Sivagnan Balaya Swamigal, Gyanprakash Desikar, Shivalingeshwar Swami Kandaswamy, Mayakrishnan Swamy and Muthu Sivaramaswamy.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient sites for learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, and tourist places of the two regions will also be showcased in Kashi. (ANI)

