Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has announced lockdown extension in Thane till July 19.

The Municipal Corporation of the City of Thane in an order said, "The lockdown which was imposed from July 2 to July 12 is being extended for the same reason as earlier. Now the lockdown is extended from July 12 to July 19 to prevent Covid spread."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "You take the example of England, they have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people do not follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase in some places, such a decision is taken."

"People must purchase essentials within the next two days because after that only essential services will be open. If we have to break the chain then we must ensure that there is no contact among people," he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 230,599 COVID-19 cases including 93,673 active cases, 127,259 recovered and 9,667 deaths so far. (ANI)

