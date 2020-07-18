Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Friday onwards, according to the Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy.

"The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the town since the past ten days," Reddy said today at the Municipal Guesthouse.

Also Read | Bihar | Car Hit by Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Special on Patna-Gaya Section, 2 Killed: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

The total lockdown might continue for seven to 10 days, he added. The MLA also said that a 200-bed hospital will be set up in the town very soon.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu, DSP Veera Reddy, and Tehsildar Ramana Naik also participated in the meeting.

Also Read | India Reports 34,884 New COVID-19 Cases and 671 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Number of Coronavirus Cases Reach 10.38 Lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 38,044 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)