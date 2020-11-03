Aizawl, Nov 2 (PTI) The lockdown in Aizawl was extended till November 9 on Monday to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting among health officials, the doctors' association, NGOs and churches, he said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana chaired the meeting.

The lockdown is scheduled to be lifted at 4.30 am on November 9, the official said.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Firecrackers Named After PM Narendra Modi, Rafale Skyshots Hit Market in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

The lockdown was imposed in Aizawl municipal area on October 27 to break the chain of transmission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)