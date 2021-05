Shimla, May 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended the Covid-induced lockdown till May 31, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to extend it till 6 am on May 31 was taken in a state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he said.

Earlier, the lockdown in the state was imposed till May 26.

