Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration till date has brought back around 1,75,166 residents of the union territory who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, as per official data.

They were brought to Jammu and Kashmir by special trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Also Read | Locusts Attack: IAF Develops Airborne Locust Control System on Mi-17 Helicopters to Eliminate 'Tiddi Dal'.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far received 69 special trains at the Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and union territories. About 56,143 passengers were on these trains, the data stated.

Till date, about 1,19,023 persons returned by buses and they entered to the Union Territory through Lakhanpur, it said, mentioning that of them 657 had returned from abroad.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

From June 29 to June 30 morning, about 1,620 people entered through Lakhanpur, while 818 people reached Jammu by special trains, the data said.

So far, 48 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 40,447 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)