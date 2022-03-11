New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's calling out the Opposition to unite for 2024 General elections, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said that BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has paved way for the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI Chatterjee said, "Where is the Opposition? There is no one. Mamata Banerjee, winning a state election is thinking of becoming the next Prime Minister. After the election results in four states, people have shown us the way for the 2024 election."

Following the results of Assembly polls in five states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said Congress has lost its credibility and the Opposition parties cannot bank on Congress to fight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 general elections.

Briefing the media, the chief minister said, "All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing its credibility. We cannot depend on Congress. If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Do not be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. Their saying that 2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls is impractical."

Further taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'election machinery' comment, Chatterjee said that the recently held West Bengal civic polls in which Trinamool Congress won defines rigging in the literal sense.

"When her party wins, she says the EVMs were not rigged and TMC has won with people's support. And when BJP wins, she says the EVMs were rigged. The recently conducted municipal polls are the definition of 'EVM loot'. People should take note from Bengal about EVM malpractices," said Chatterjee.

The TMC supremo alleged malpractices of electronic voting machines (EVM) in Uttar Pradesh and said BJP's victory is not a populist result but of election machinery.

"There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should not be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Akhilesh Yadav's vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent this time," said Banerjee. (ANI)

