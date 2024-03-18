Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): A day after the Election Commission (EC) notified the dates for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday launched 'Log Sabha' a dedicated portal to stay connected with the people during polling for the Lower House of Parliament in the state.

The portal comes with the email id logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com, through which citizens could connect with the Governor and convey their concerns with regard to polling in the state, if any.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc Kicks Off Campaign for General Polls at Mumbai Rally With Call To Defeat BJP, 'Save Constitution' (Watch Videos).

According to Raj Bhavan sources, grievances and suggestions conveyed and received via the portal will be acted upon immediately.

Significantly, all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state will poll across all seven phases, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a crowded press conference while announcing the roster for the general elections on Sunday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Partners Seal Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra for General Elections.

In a similar initiative during the panchayat elections in the state earlier, the Governor had opened a Peace Room at the Raj Bhavan, which enabled him to keep track of polling in the state while also receiving thousands of representations from the public that were acted upon.

During polling for panchayats across the state, the Governor was accessible 24x7 over the telephone and e-mail

The Governor's motorcade or 'Mobile Raj Bhavan' hit the streets before 6 am in the days leading up to the panchayat poll while his presence on the ground sent out a strong message to potential trouble-makers, thereby resulting in a significant reduction in incidents of violence ahead of and during the rural polls.

On the day the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were declared, Governor Bose started his ground assessment across the state with a visit to a school in Howrah, which turns into a designated polling booth during elections.

Avoiding the paraphernalia of a large motorcade, the Governor travelled in a Toto, interacting on the way with the men on the street, read an official release on Sunday.

The Governor has declared that his priority during the parliamentary elections will be to curb violence and corruption during polling. He said the people of West Bengal deserve peace and transparency in the election, the release read.

Sandeep Rajput, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor, will be the nodal officer of the 'Log Sabha'.

The elections to the Lok Sabha will be held from April 19 to June 1, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

"My priorities will be to see that violence and corruption are reduced during the elections. I will ensure that all concerns are addressed and acted upon to the best of my ability. I will be on the road by 6 am before others wake up," Bose said.

"I will be acting as part of the Jan Raj Bhavan, as a mobile Raj Bhavan and be available to the people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)